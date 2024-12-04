WILTON — The Select Board voted Tuesday to approve buying Tasers for the Police Department and a truck for the Water Department.

Police Chief Ethan Kyes previously sought requests for proposals for Tasers and budgeted $25,000 for equipment. The quote from Axon, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, was $23,087.50 for seven Taser 7s. The price includes licensing, a five-year warranty, storage space on the system, docking station, and training and deployment cartridges, Kyes said.

Tasers are guns that fire electrified darts to stun and immobilize a person.

The board also approved buying a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with an aluminum service body for $65,439 for the Water Department.

Dalton Plante, superintendent of the Wastewater and Water Department, said he received two prices from Hight Chevrolet in Farmington. The lower price of $63,519 was for a steel service body. He said he preferred the aluminum service body because it would stand up better in the type of work the department does.

The aluminum service body was about $1,900 more, he said. He had budgeted $75,000 for the truck, he said.

In other business, the Select Board also approved moving forward with a .gov town website domain. Currently, the town has a .org site.

The .gov domain is the most secure, board Chairperson Tiffany Maiuri said, and offers more tools.

The .gov domain is now being offered free to municipalities, she said.

Selectpersons also agreed to have Town Manager Maria Greeley ask Franklin County Emergency Management Agency directors to attend a Select Board meeting to explain the need for a town local match for a grant for two river gauge monitors. The agency is requesting the town to contribute $919.76 for the 25% nonfederal match.

The total project cost is $151,400. The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program would pay 75%, or $113,550.

A match of $37,850 is needed for the gauges and monitoring. The county will request up to 50% of the 25% match come from the county’s tax increment financing funds dedicated to the unorganized territory. About 50% of the county’s land mass is in the unorganized territory.

It would be $18,925 from the TIF.

Data from the gauges, which would be placed in the Sandy River and the south branch of the Carrabassett River in Carrabassett Valley, would provide critical information on river levels in areas that are otherwise less monitored and improve flood prediction and response capabilities in the vast regions, according to the EMA directors.

Selectperson Keith Swett said he didn’t see how the monitors would benefit the town and would like to hear why Wilton should contribute.

Maiuri said she would like to know more about the project before the board decides on a contribution. She didn’t understand why the county didn’t put the expense in the county budget.

The board also appointed two residents to the Cemetery Committee: Richard Corey and Patrick Carlton.

