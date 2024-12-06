AUGUSTA — The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) celebrated business and education success stories and partnerships at its annual meeting and awards event, Showcase Maine, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at South Portland’s Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks.

Showcase Maine is FAME’s annual celebration of successful partnerships with Maine’s business, lending, governmental, and higher education communities. The event featured a reception, including a showcase of exhibits by Maine businesses and educational organizations that partner with FAME, as well as a dinner and awards presentations.

Curtis Hill, a diversity strategist, educator, author, speaker, and trainer, delivered a dynamic and interactive keynote speech. Hill spoke about creating a Culture of Belonging™ in the workplace that maximizes people, profitability, and performance by tapping into what allows team members to bring their full potential to work. Rosemary Crimp, a voice teacher and lyric soprano at River Tree Arts, performed the national anthem, as well.

Martha Johnston, FAME’s Director of Education, emceed the event. In her remarks, Johnston noted that FAME recently completed a new round of planning work to better align its efforts and focus with the hopes and needs of the state going forward. FAME plans to be a key convenor of financing opportunities for FAME citizens and organizations in both the commercial and education arenas.

She further took time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Maine’s 529 Education Savings Plan, NextGen 529®. NextGen 529 is a top ten education savings plan in the nation, with approximately $15 billion in assets under management. Accounts can be set up for any child or grandchild, friend or relative regardless of income, residency, or the age of the beneficiary. FAME incentivizes savings for eligible Maine accounts through its matching grant programs.

This year’s award recipients included:

Lender at Work for Maine Award (up to $1.5 billion in assets) – Franklin Savings Bank was honored in the category of lenders with assets under $1.5 billion. This past year, Franklin Savings partnered with FAME on ten loans totaling $4.5 million. This helped to create nine Maine jobs and retain an additional eighty-five jobs. A community bank based in Farmington since 1868, Franklin Savings conducts business primarily in Western and Central Maine, with commercial services offered in Ellsworth.

The bank's mission is to remain a financially strong, independent community bank, dedicated to superior customer and community service. Through its FSB Community Development Foundation, the bank takes pride in its generous support of various causes in the community.

