CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Lew-Ellyn Hughes dreams of leaving city life and finding a place where she can see her beloved Maine wilderness from her window each morning. Her dreams finally come true when she finds a nineteenth-century farmhouse for sale in Stratton, an idyllic town nestled in between lakes and mountains.

She decides to turn it into Diamond Corner, a cozy, five-room bed-and-breakfast, sharing her love of Maine with visitors from all over the world. Farmhouse on the Edge of Town is a collection of heartwarming and humorous stories from 15 years of owning the bed-and-breakfast that features a cast of hardy Mainers, colorful guests, and lovable family, as Lew-Ellyn juggles their wants and needs with her trademark humor and insight.

From opening up a bakery in her kitchen to painting her house to shoveling snow, her stories will delight anyone who’s ever spent time in a small town. Come enjoy her Book Talk, Friday, Dec. 13, 4 p.m. at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center.

