ANDOVER — Road Commissioner Per Tripp, who started working for the town in November, asked the Select Board during Tuesday’s meeting for more information about pay and benefits.

At issue was whether, due to the season, the town will apply compensatory time-off hours and double-time during holidays.

Tripp told the board that he worked around-the-clock because of the ice storm last Tuesday and Wednesday, and that he worked extensive overtime hours during the storm occurring on Thanksgiving Day in November.

“Honestly, you’re saving money; you’re giving time already earned to me,” Tripp said regarding applying some compensatory time off pay benefits rather than being paid overtime rates.

“You know, I like to go fishing in the summertime so if you guys could look into that, (I would appreciate it),” Tripp said.

Select Board Chairperson Brian Mills told Tripp that he would have to check the town’s personnel policies for more details regarding compensatory time benefits.

Selectman Justin Thacker found and read a policy from the town’s personnel manual which said the application of compensatory time benefits “at the discretion of the Select Board can be permitted.”

Thacker also read that employees may be required to work full or part of a holiday, and employees working a holiday shall receive straight-time pay, plus their applicable holiday pay.

The town’s Highway Department consists of Tripp and Jeff Cannell, who was also hired in November.

Mills told Tripp and Cannell that he wanted “to emphasize that open lines of communication (with the Select Board)” is important, and that if Cannell had questions about his work and benefits, he could start with Tripp and then ask the Select Board if he had further concerns.

In other business, Mills updated the board and residents at Tuesday’s meeting regarding two bank erosion road construction projects on East B Hill Road under Federal Emergency Management Agency declaration projects.

Both culvert projects were completed this fall under an emergency status because the road was dangerously close to the banking, which was eroded by storm damage, Mills said.

The board is working with FEMA representatives to complete the processing information on the projects, which will then be submitted to pay the town back for the work completed, Mills said.

In other news, Thacker said that a free music concert, the Acoustipalian Christmas Show with special guests Lone Mountain Grange, will be held at Town Hall on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 2 p.m.

“Last year was a really good turnout for both shows and this year (the show) should be good. It’s going to be cold, though, so hopefully that’s not going to deter people, especially on Saturday; 10 degrees is the high,” Thacker said. Donations will be accepted at both shows, he said.

