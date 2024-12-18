Support your local Police Dept.

Tired of the SPEEDING in Your Town?

Are you tired of speeding and reckless driving in your town? One reason these issues persist is the increasing restrictions placed on police officers when it comes to pulling over drivers. Frivolous lawsuits, accusations of profiling, and claims of harassment have created barriers that discourage officers from enforcing traffic laws.

Our Attorney General should stand firmly behind law enforcement, and our governing bodies must prioritize financial support for police departments. One idea is to allow towns to retain a portion of the fines collected from traffic violations. This could help offset the significant costs of court overtime and other expenses, which many towns simply can’t afford. After State Police stopped Call Sharing in Franklin County , where did the hundreds of thousands of dollars go?

Nick Santora, Wilton, Maine

207-461-5836

