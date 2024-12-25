PORTLAND — AARP Driver Safety seeks individuals to serve as Smart Driver instructors with the AARP Driver Safety program. Volunteers will help 50-plus drivers to be safer, more independent and more confident behind the wheel by organizing, promoting and conducting at least three AARP Smart Driver classroom courses a year. The valuable information volunteers share in this popular course can literally save lives and benefit the whole community.

More than 18 million participants have benefited from AARP Smart Driver™ — the nation’s largest driving refresher course designed for drivers aged 50 and older. AARP is dedicated to helping to keep older drivers independent, safe and confident while on the road.

All training and technical support for this fulfilling volunteer role is provided, led by Andrew Grant, the Maine State Coordinator for the AARP Driver Safety Program. “We seek Mainers who would like to join more than 5,000 AARP Driver Safety volunteers nationwide teaching and organizing our award-winning AARP Smart Driver classroom course curriculum,” says Grant. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to share your talents and help Mainers maintain their independence through this engaging program.”

As a volunteer, you will:

Organize and teach classroom courses in your area at locations such as community centers, hospitals and libraries;

Get all the training and tools you need to make your volunteer experience the best it can be;

Be part of a local Driver Safety community of dedicated volunteers; and

Have fun, meet new people, and feel good knowing you’re making a difference in your community.

Requirements:

Must complete 3.5 hours of online instructor training

Attend in-person or virtual training with designated state volunteer

Attend one district meeting annually

If new to Driver Safety, attend a Smart Driver course in person or online

Time/Frequency:

Approx. 10 to 20 hours per course

Minimum of 3 courses per year

If you or someone you know is interested in helping to advance AARP Driver Safety, please visit https://www.aarp.org/volunteer/programs/driver-safety/ to submit an interest form or contact Andrew Grant directly by cell (207) 298-3185 or email Andrew at concept-fainter5n@icloud.com

Copy the Story Link