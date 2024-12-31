FAYETTE — This year’s Fayette Central School annual Christmas concert took place on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Before the concert began, a bake sale took place to raise funds for the fifth grade class trip. Cupcakes, cookies, and rice crispy treats were some available options.

It was announced that the school recently received a new drum set donated by the Jay VFW [Veterans of Foreign Wars]. The VFW was thanked and the school’s previous drum set was being raffled off for a lucky student. Raffle tickets were one dollar each and the winner was to be announced after the show.

After children filed into the gym and found their places on the stage decorated with lights and glitter, staff and volunteers who helped put the show together were thanked, namely Mrs. Jan Gill, the music teacher. Gill shared that this would be a student-led concert, that all of the songs were chosen by the students.

The show featured some popular songs such as “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” and “Deck the Halls” as well as some less-known songs like “I’m a Little Star” and “5 Gingerbread Men.”

Some songs were sung, and others were played on the handbells, recorder, and other instruments.

Copy the Story Link