LIVERMORE — The Eighth Annual Hillside Ice Fishing Derby will take place on March 1 at Long Pond in Livermore from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will take place starting at 7 a.m. on the ice in front of Katy & Louis Quirrion’s property beside Long Pond Boat Launch. The registration fee is $10 per person. Proceeds go to Spruce Mountain Ski Area.

Last year, 119 adults and 43 kids registered for the derby and raised $3,500 for Spruce Mountain Ski Area. This was a big increase compared to 2023 which saw 80 participants and raised $2,400.

The person to catch the longest game fish, brook or brown trout will receive $250 cash, the longest fish will win $100 cash, and the child [15 years and younger] to catch the longest fish will win $150 in cash.

A raffle will also take place with prizes including four $25 gift certificates donated by Robin’s Bait Shop, an Eskimo 6i Insulated Pop Up with Otter Pro Sled, an Eskimo Pistol Bit 8″ Auger, and more. Tickets cost $5 for one or $20 for five tickets and they can be purchased beforehand at Hillside Sports Club and Robin’s Bait Shop, or day of the derby on the ice until the afternoon. A 50/50 raffle will also take place on derby day with half the funds going to Spruce Mountain Ski Area.

Sponsors include Hillside Sports Club, Robin’s Bait Shop, Livermore Concrete, RB’s Meats, Johnny Castonguay Logging, Jean Castonguay Logging & Excavation Inc, Morse Family Contractors, family in memory of Allen Drake, Guild’s Hardware, St. Pierre’s Garage, Spruce Mountain Truck Medics, Amber Piratepinup Campbell, Bankerslife Insurance, Phil Milligan, Stretch It Auto Body, Pine Tree Orthopedic Lab, and KMT Contractors.

The family of Charles Allen Drake will be sponsoring the event again this year in his memory. Drake was a cherished Hillside Sports Club member who passed away in July of 2023 at his home in Fayette.

“Allen was a cherished member of Hillside and a generous supporter of the Hillside Fishing Derby in the past,” a representative of the club shared with the Livermore Falls Advertiser in 2024.

For more information on the Eighth Annual Hillside Fishing Derby, visit the event page on Facebook or email Hillside Sports Club at hillsidesportclub@live.com.

Copy the Story Link