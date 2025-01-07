NEW VINEYARD — Select Board members will hire a new code enforcement officer after selectmen Monday approved the resignation of Charles Hinds.
Selectman Jeffrey Allen said he will reach out to someone who previously was interested in the position.
Transfer Station attendant James Courtney submitted his resignation, but Town Clerk Michelle Beedy said another employee is picking up the shift.
In other business
Selectmen voted to split the contribution to the new Maine Paid Family and Medical Leave program between the town and the employees. Employees will have .05% of their paycheck withheld for the program, which offers up to 12 weeks of paid leave for family and medical emergencies. The town will contribute the other .05%.
Selectmen also discussed progress on updating town maps. Beedy said the process is two-thirds complete, adding that it’s time-consuming finding and checking deeds.
The town maps have not been updated since 2016.
