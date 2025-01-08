Church

LIVERMORE FALLS —The First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will have their annual Business Meeting after the worship service on Sunday, January 19. A Potluck Lunch will be served before the meeting. Please bring your favorite food offering.

On Sunday, January 12, we will welcome an Interim pastor who will serve the First Baptist Church through July of 2025. More information will be forthcoming next week.

Our annual “Soup”er Bowl Sunday will happen on February 9 after Worship. There will be a sign-up sheet in February for those who want to bring their favorite soup or “chow-duh” to share!

Our next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, January 26 at 6 p.m.

Suppers

Advertisement

JAY — The menu for Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St, in Jay for Friday, January 10, will feature cabbage roll Casserole, green beans , Caesar salad, red velvet cake.

On January 17, the menu will feature turkey pot pie, pickled beets, cole slaw, chocolate cake All meals are served at 5 p.m. Eat in optional. $12. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

January 24 is Dance night and the meal will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, strawberry shortcake. Dine and dance $20. Dance only $10. Doors open at 5pm, eat in optional. Music by Country Fusion from 6 to 9 p.m.

January 31 is pizza casserole night with salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Please call by Thursday each week to reserve your meals. 897-2122.

Workshops

FARMINGTON — Fight cabin fever with some interesting workshops from Wears & Wares and give back to the community at the same time. Registration is required for these workshops and can be done by calling 778-0262 or emailing beinspired@wearsandwares.net.

Advertisement

Imagining Beautiful Futures: Saturday, January 11, from 10 a.m. – 12 noon. Instructor – Sara Beech

Join Literacy Volunteers’ Executive Director Sara Beech in a unique workshop this January. Participants will create one-of-a-kind paper pieces or “zines” in this art-poetry-mini-zine-selfcare workshop inspired by Audre Lorde’s essay Poetry Is Not A Luxury. While all are welcome, including youth, this workshop is designed especially for folks who spend a lot of time helping others. No experience is necessary. All materials will be provided.

Cost: $20. All proceeds benefit Literacy Volunteers

Upcycling Fun, a Collaboration with Gold Leaf Institute. Wednesday and Thursday, January 15 and January 16, 2 to 4 p.m. (Snow days Tuesday and Wednesday, January 28 and 29) Instructor – Lisa Laflin

Gold Leaf Members – $15 Non Member – $40. Participants will be introduced to a variety of examples of upcycled objects. Over two days, they will then repurpose provided items into their own functional works of art. From shutters turned into folding screens to chest of drawers into a garden potting cart. All materials will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring additional items to use or share.

Nourish and Nurture: An evening of gentle yoga, fellowship, and food. Monday, January 27, 5:30 p.m. Instructor – Jennifer Stone. Cost – by donation. All donations will benefit the Wears & Wares Cares program. Experienced yoga instructor Jennifer Stone will lead participants in an introductory yoga session and discuss ways to de-stress in the new year. Healthy, detoxifying, refreshments will be shared.

Lunch

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main Street in Farmington, will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at noon. The menu: Stan’s regionally famous American chop suey with garlic bread and cake for dessert. Eat in and take out available. For local delivery: call ahead at 778-0424 and choose the “community lunch” option.

Copy the Story Link