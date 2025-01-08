REGION — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is collaborating with several local organizations in York and Androscoggin counties to present a series of maple sugaring workshops for beginners and small-scale producers in January and February. There is also an online option hosted by the Maine Organic Farmers and Growers Association.

All of the programs are designed for backyard and homestead-scale systems that require a limited initial investment in equipment. Discussions will include identifying and tapping trees, collecting and boiling sap, as well as filtering, grading and canning syrup.

On February 1, the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association (SMMSA) will host Backyard Maple Sugaring from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the York County Extension Office, 45 Kennebunk Road in Alfred, ME. This day-long workshop is developed to give participants a more in-depth overview of the sugaring process. The morning session will include demonstrations and discussions by UMaine Extension Maple Industry Educator Jason Lilley and several established maple syrup producers. The afternoon will include a tour of a local sugarhouse to highlight how they got started and demonstrate the sap processing equipment that they use. The cost of this workshop will be $18 and includes a how-to guide. Visit the event webpage to register.

A virtual session hosted by MOFGA and led by Lilley is planned for January 7, 6-8 p.m. Visit MOFGA’s event page to register. https://umaine-extension.formtitan.com/ftproject/events?eventid=a1cUy000002S3Ur

The remaining workshops, which do not include a sugarhouse tour, are scheduled to last approximately 2 hours and will be held at the Julia Adams Morse Memorial Library in Greene on January 9, Massabesic Adult Education in Waterboro on January 30 and Lewiston Adult Education in Lewiston on February 4. Look for registration information about these events coming in January.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact jason.lilley@maine.edu

