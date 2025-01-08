LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in Jan.. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

Knitting Group: Dates: Wednesdays, Time: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston. Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

Discover Arequipa, Peru: The White City in Focus on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m.

Journey Through Cusco: Heart of the Inca Empire: Date: Tuesday, Jan. 21, Time: 2 p.m.

Mystery Destination: Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28, Time: 2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston: Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Destinations are subject to change. Walk-ins welcome.

Videoconferencing with Healthcare Providers, Family, & Friends

Date: Thursday, Jan. 9. Time: 10 – 11 a.m. Instructor: NDEC. Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston. There are several options for speaking face to face with family, friends, or coworkers over a device connected to the internet. In this class we will look at some of the most popular options out there including Zoom, with a short tutorial on navigating the Zoom room.

Puzzle and Book Swap

Date: Thursday, Jan. 9, Time: 1 – 3 p.m. Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston. Connect with others over your love of books and/or puzzles. Bring in your gently used books or jigsaw puzzles and take home new ones to enjoy.

Game Day

Dates: Wednesdays, Jan. 15 and 22 (back to every first and third Wednesday in February) Time: 1 – 3 p.m. Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston. Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours.

Caregiver info Session, Date: Thursday, Jan. 16. Time: 10 – 11 a.m. Facilitator: Heather Komulainen, Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston: Thousands of Mainers care for their loved ones who are older or have a disability, or are raising a grandchild. Caregivers can also be a neighbor or friend helping an older adult or someone living with an Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related diagnosis.

SeniorsPlus offers support, education, and funding to make being a caregiver a little easier. We also offer programs to allow caregivers the time to do things other than providing direct care. Join this informational session to learn more about the groups and programs offered at our Lewiston, Norway, and Wilton offices.

Walk-in Tech Assistance with NDEC. Date: Thursday, Jan. 16, Time: 1 – 3 p.m., Instructor: Bailey Smart of NDEC. Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston. Have technology questions? Do you need help with your device? Want to know what technology classes could improve your tech skills? No appointment necessary—just stop by.

Managing Money: Date: Thursday, Jan. 23, Time: 10 – 11 a.m. Instructor: Dana Morrell, Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston. During the program, caregivers hear tips and ways to help them better prepare for the costs of caregiving. The program includes stories of real-life caregivers sharing their experiences in managing finances for the person they are caring for.

Learning About Devices: Date: Friday, Jan. 24, Time: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Instructor: NDEC, Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston. Devices connected to the internet have become a part of our everyday life. In this class you will learn about the wide variety of devices, from the servers that receive, store, and transmit our data, all the way to tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices.

Exercise

Total Strength and Balance: Days/time: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer. Cost: See below, Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston. Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for more details.

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom: Days/time: Tuesdays, 9 – 10 a.m. Days/time: Fridays, 9 – 10 a.m. Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT. Location: In person at Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, and Zoom. Cost: $5.00 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary. Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Drop in to see if this class is right for you. Classes are ongoing. Please call for access to zoom link.

