Lasell

NEWTON, MA — Grace Martin, a Lasell University student from Farmington, was named to the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the Fall 2024 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Husson

BANGOR — Husson University is pleased to celebrate the academic achievements of students recently named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Katelyn Daggett of New Vineyard, – Dean’s List – BS Marketing Communications

Kyran Katzenbach of Farmington, – Dean’s List – BS Video/Film Production

