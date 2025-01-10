COUNTY — The High Peaks Alliance (HPA) is thrilled to announce its selection as a host for the ninth annual Richard G. Rockefeller Conservation Internship Program, run by Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT). This marks the first time HPA will welcome a Rockefeller intern.

This summer, a Maine college student will embark on a ten-week conservation adventure with HPA. The intern will immerse themself in various aspects of land stewardship, from trail maintenance to community engagement and crucial behind-the-scenes work. As a member of the High Peaks Recreation Ranger Corps, the intern will steward lands across the region, including the Perham Stream Birding Trail, Shiloh Pond Community Forest, Fly Rod Crosby Trails, Bigelow Reserve lands, and others.

These recreational hotspots will provide a comprehensive view of conservation efforts in the region, allowing the intern to develop skills in outdoor leadership, environmental education, and sustainable recreation management.

Amanda Laliberte, HPA’s director of engagement, shared her enthusiasm: “We’re over the moon about this opportunity. This internship will be a game-changer for us, amplifying our efforts to protect the High Peaks’ trails and access sites while making it sustainable for future generations.”

Maine college students interested in applying for the Rockefeller internship can learn more here: mcht.org/get-involved-now/internship-program/

High Peaks Alliance is a volunteer, non-profit organization comprising local outdoor enthusiasts, including hunters, hikers, loggers, and conservationists. Since 2007, HPA has been working to ensure continued public access to Maine’s High Peaks Region. Learn more at HighPeaksAlliance.org

