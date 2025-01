Breakfast LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten Post 10 American Legion, 17 Reynolds Ave. is having a Legion Breakfast Saturday, January 18 from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, muffins, fruit French toast, sausage gravy and biscuits, baked beans, fruit salad, juices, coffee and more! The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345

Music

FARMINGTON — For the month of Jan. only, Farmington Baptist Church is postponing the Music Jam one week. It will be held a week later on Jan. 17 instead of Jan. 10. The church is located at 194 Whittier Road in Farmington and the phone number is 207-779-0731.

Lunch

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main Street in Farmington, will be serving its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 at noon. The menu: Stan’s regionally famous American chop suey with garlic bread and cake for dessert. Eat in and take out available. For local delivery: call ahead at 778-0424 and choose the “community lunch” option.

Skate Night

WELD — Join the Weld Recreation Committee on Friday, January 24 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., at Mt Blue State Park headquarters for a Family Skate Night. Free skate rentals and refreshments will be served by the committee. Come early to watch the sunset and stay late to skate under the lights. Warm up by the fire inside the yurt and if weather permits, there will be planet observation with a telescope. For more information email Julie at weldrecreation@weld-maine.org.

Church

LIVERMORE FALLS —The First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will have its annual Business Meeting after the worship service on Sunday, Jan. 19. A Potluck Lunch will be served before the meeting. Please bring your favorite food offering.

Our annual “Soup”er Bowl Sunday will happen on Feb. 9 after Worship. There will be a sign-up sheet in Feb. for those who want to bring their favorite soup or “chow-duh” to share!

Our next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.

Conference

FARMINGTON — You are invited to attend the upcoming Conference on Future World Events taking place at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St., Farmington on Fri. and Sat., Jan. 17 and 18; and Mon. and Tues., Jan. 20 and 21 – all at 6:30 p.m.; and Sun., Jan. 19 at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Evangelist DeYoung lived and worked in Jerusalem for many years before he returned to the states for continued ministry. He has been a teacher, missions director, and fully credentialed journalist since 1984. Some of the topics he will be speaking on are: Why study Bible Prophecy? Proper Bible Interpretation is a must; three Main Events – Rapture, Return, and the Great White Throne Judgment; three strands of the human family; three Prophetic Books (Dan., Ezek., and Rev.) and a Q and A time after each session. FMI (including weather, etc.) call Pastor Brian Rebert at 207-660-5766.

Suppers

JAY — The menu for Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St, in Jay for Friday, Jan. 10, will feature cabbage roll Casserole, green beans , Caesar salad, red velvet cake.

On Jan. 17, the menu will feature turkey pot pie, pickled beets, cole slaw, chocolate cake All meals are served at 5 p.m. Eat in optional. $12. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

Jan. 24 is Dance night and the meal will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, strawberry shortcake. Dine and dance $20. Dance only $10. Doors open at 5pm, eat in optional. Music by Country Fusion from 6 to 9 p.m.

Jan. 31 is pizza casserole night with salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Please call by Thursday each week to reserve your meals. 897-2122.

Workshops

FARMINGTON — Fight cabin fever with some interesting workshops from Wears and Wares and give back to the community at the same time. Registration is required for these workshops and can be done by calling 778-0262 or emailing beinspired@wearsandwares.net.

Upcycling Fun, a Collaboration with Gold Leaf Institute. Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 15 and Jan. 16, 2 to 4 p.m. (Snow days Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 28 and 29) Instructor – Lisa Laflin

Gold Leaf Members – $15 Non Member – $40. Participants will be introduced to a variety of examples of upcycled objects. Over two days, they will then repurpose provided items into their own functional works of art. From shutters turned into folding screens to chest of drawers into a garden potting cart. All materials will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring additional items to use or share.

Nourish and Nurture: An evening of gentle yoga, fellowship, and food. Monday, Jan. 27, 5:30 p.m. Instructor – Jennifer Stone. Cost – by donation. All donations will benefit the Wears and Wares Cares program. Experienced yoga instructor Jennifer Stone will lead participants in an introductory yoga session and discuss ways to de-stress in the new year. Healthy, detoxifying, refreshments will be shared.