BANGOR — Husson University is pleased to celebrate the academic achievements of students recently named to the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honors List for the Spring 2024 semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Full-time online students who earn President’s List, Dean’s List and Honors List recognition must be enrolled as an undergraduate, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours over the course of 21 weeks, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted, and achieve a designated semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement. President’s List: 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average. Dean’s List: 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade-point average. Honor’s List: 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average.

Emily Allen of Turner, – President’s List – BS Health Sciences – Doctor of Pharmacy

Avery Alvarado of Readfield, – Honors – BS Biology

Kaitlyn Bilodeau of Leeds, – Dean’s List – BS Biology – Biochemistry

Preston Charest of Monmouth, ME – Dean’s List – BS Health Sciences – Doctor of Pharmacy

Riley Chiasson of Turner, – President’s List – BS Nursing

Marley Coburn of Turner, – Dean’s List – BS Nursing

Abigail Connelly of Turner, – President’s List – BS Nursing

Jade Connor of Winthrop, – Honors – BS Nursing

Leeza Doorenbos of Readfield, – Dean’s List – BS Mass Communications – Marketing Communications

Emily Dubord of Livermore, – President’s List – BS Exercise Science – Doctor of Physical Therapy

Hannah Duley of Winthrop, – President’s List – BS Criminal Justice – Psychology with a Certificate in Counter Terrorism & Security – MS Criminal Justice Administration

Colby Emery of Winthrop, – President’s List – BS Business Administration- Financial Management – Master of Business Administration

Andrew Foster of Winthrop, – President’s List – BS Exercise Science – Doctor of Physical Therapy

Alex Gaumont of Turner, – Dean’s List – BS Pre-Medicine

Benjamin Giovanella of Winthrop, – Dean’s List – BS Criminal Justice

Matthew Gould of Livermore, – President’s List – BS Criminal Justice

Joshua Hafford of Winthrop, – President’s List – BS Marketing Communications

Sydney Harrison of Winthrop, – Dean’s List – BS Psychology

Alexandra Hawksley of Turner, – Dean’s List – BS Forensic Science

Lindsay Letourneau of Winthrop, – Dean’s List – BS Health Sciences – Doctor of Pharmacy

Mia Luce of Monmouth, – Dean’s List – BS Criminal Justice – National/Corporate Security

Daymon Morin of Winthrop, – President’s List – BS Business Administration- Financial Management

Kai Proctor of Turner, – Honors – BS Nursing

Lydia Rice of Winthrop, – President’s List – BS Hospitality & Tourism Management

Abigail Ross of Winthrop, – Dean’s List – BS Exercise Science – Doctor of Physical Therapy

Mya Tabbernee of Readfield, – Honors – BS Health Sciences – Doctor of Physical Therapy

Dom Trott of Monmouth, – Dean’s List – BS Biology

Mahrysa York of Leeds, – President’s List – BS Nursing

Sintija Cornelio of Turner, ME – Dean’s List –

Brooklyn Gaghan of Winthrop, ME – Dean’s List –

For more than 125 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has offered quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; and communication. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

