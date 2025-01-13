FARMINGTON — You are invited to attend the upcoming Conference on Future World Events taking place at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St., Farmington on Fri. and Sat., Jan. 17 and 18; and Mon. and Tues., Jan. 20 and 21 – all at 6:30 p.m.; and Sun., Jan. 19 at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Evangelist Jimmy DeYoung, Jr. lived and worked in Jerusalem for many years before he returned to the states for continued ministry. He has been a teacher, missions director, and fully credentialed journalist since 1984.

Some of the topics he will be speaking on are: Why study Bible Prophecy? Proper Bible Interpretation is a must; three Main Events – Rapture, Return, and the Great White Throne Judgment; three strands of the human family; three Prophetic Books (Daniel, Ezekiel, and Revelation) and a question and answer time after each session.

FMI (including weather, etc.) call Pastor Brian Rebert at 207-660-5766.

