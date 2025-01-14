CHESTERVILLE — The Select Board discussed the town’s assessing services Jan. 9 with representatives from O’Donnell & Associates.

Chairperson Eric Hilton introduced Paul Binette who outlined the company’s software and services in detail and took questions from board members and Treasurer Erin Norton.

Binette explained the scope of their work, which includes property assessments, recalculations for tree growth and processing tax applications.

“We take pictures of the properties and create a new assessment,” he said. “We process tree growth and open space applications. Tree growth rates change every year, so we recalculate those assessments annually.”

He elaborated on the accessibility his team provides to local taxpayers.

“We try to establish at least one day a month where someone from our team is in Chesterville,” he said. “Taxpayers can meet with us to ask questions or address concerns. Of course, they are always welcome to visit me at my office as well.”

Advertisement

Binette highlighted O’Donnell’s proprietary assessment software, which was developed in-house.

Norton raised concerns about how O’Donnell’s software would integrate with the town’s existing TRIO system.

Binette said their system integrates seamlessly with TRIO for property data, including photographs, sketches and valuation details.

TRIO software is a platform for Maine municipal governments to manage finances, property assessments, permitting and other administrative functions.

“Each individual town has a link on our website for assessing information,” Binette said. “Residents can view photos, sketches and assessments of properties. It’s very comprehensive and user-friendly.”

However, Norton expressed hesitation about transitioning away from TRIO.

Advertisement

“Our assessing records are in TRIO, including all sketches and schedules,” she said. “I’m trying to reconcile the benefit of leaving that system.”

Binette said, “The only part of TRIO you’d leave is the assessing module. Everything else — registrations, collections and cash receiving — would remain unchanged.”

Norton said her previous experience with transitioning software was not easy.

“We just transitioned out of proprietary software, and it was incredibly difficult to transfer records into TRIO,” Norton said. “I would hate to see our records move from TRIO into another kind of software. I have a lot of questions about what that would look like for the townspeople.”

Binette acknowledged the challenge but emphasized their experience in handling such transitions. “Transferring records is always a difficult task, no matter the system. But we’ve been interfacing with TRIO for years and are active in the commitment process,” he said.

Binette said O’Donnell works with about 38 municipalities, and that while a small group still uses TRIO exclusively, they are being integrated slowly into O’Donnell’s system, which he called “more user-friendly.”

Advertisement

When Norton asked what would happen to the town’s records if O’Donnell were no longer the assessor, Binette assured her, “You would own the software. It’s similar to how you currently own your TRIO software.”

The discussion also turned to tax maps, with Norton pointing out that Chesterville hadn’t updated its maps in several years.

“We update tax maps every year in the towns we serve, but it is a separate cost,” Binette said. “The cost includes research and plotting, in addition to printing maps.”

Cost was another significant topic. It was noted that Chesterville pays about $21,000 annually for assessing services, with an additional $3,000 allocated for tax mapping.

Binette estimated that O’Donnell’s services would cost $20,000 to $25,000 annually for assessing, with tax map revisions costing an additional $5,000 to $8,000.

He stressed the transparency of their system, highlighting features such as an opt-out button for residents who prefer not to have their property information online.

Advertisement

“If you don’t want your house on the internet, there’s an opt-out button,” he said. “You’ll still be on the town tax rolls, but your information won’t be public.”

Hilton said he had received positive feedback about O’Donnell’s services. “I’ve called people who work with O’Donnell, and they’re very happy with the customer service and accessibility.”

The board emphasized their positive relationship with the current assessor, noting they are seeking a fresh perspective as they plan for an upcoming town reevaluation.

The next Select Board meeting will be Jan. 16. Hilton said he hopes there will be a decision made on which direction the town will go regarding the assessor.

Copy the Story Link