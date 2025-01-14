LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen on Tuesday evening, Jan. 7, tabled putting out bid requests for the sale of several town-owned properties.

Chair William Kenniston said he wanted more time to allow Town Manager Carrie Castonguay to get additional information before determining what the sealed bid requirements for each property would be.

On Dec. 17 selectmen considered how to proceed with 22 properties that had been foreclosed on due to unpaid sewer fees. They voted to put some properties on the market, develop a repayment plan for some owners to regain their properties, and tabled decisions on others.

On Dec. 10, selectmen reviewed the list of 22 properties with 20 owners that had been given them at their regular meeting on Dec. 3. No decisions were made but some suggestions for how to proceed were shared.

On Dec. 3 selectmen approved filing for three quit claim deeds and instructed Town Manager Carrie Castonguay to set up a meeting with them and other town officials regarding properties the town gained ownership of due to unpaid sewer fees.

On Jan. 7, officials gave updates on some properties.

“One of the properties that we had foreclosed on, 12 Bellaire Drive, we really didn’t,” Castonguay said. “[The owner] had come in and paid it off. We just missed it in the chaos of trying to get the list finalized. She had paid a day or two prior to the meeting.”

Tammy Gray, sewer clerk, said for 5 Gordon St. she got in touch with the mortgage company, which confirmed a mutual customer. She provided the company a detailed statement for what was owed. “They got back, said their partner will make the payment,” she noted. “I don’t know exactly when.”

Another property, 80 Depot St. is in foreclosure and it took time to get information to the appropriate people due to staff changes, Gray stated. It is just a matter of finding out if the attorney, the mortgage company or a third party will pay, she noted.

Gray said confirmation was received that day that 34 Otis St. would be paid in full by Jan. 13. “That one was more than 10,000,” she added.

Castonguay said Gray has been working on the 90-day notices for the six properties selectmen had decided to sell. “We hope we don’t have to do that,” she added.

Selectman Jim Long said several people in the community mentioned they were supportive of the board’s actions regarding the sewer foreclosures. “I know it is a sensitive and trying thing to do,” he noted.

Selectman Bruce Peary said he had several people discuss it at his business on Main St. “Overall it was positive,” he stated. “They all seemed to have the same concern, that anybody and everybody is a target. I said, “Only if you don’t pay your bills.” I made sure everybody knew we are not after your property, we don’t want your property.”

People were told bills have to be paid, otherwise the town has no alternative, there is nothing personal involved, Peary noted. When told it is policy, they replied, “Oh, OK,” he stated.

Also stressed, Peary said, was that if people have difficulty meeting their obligations they should talk to town officials and not hope it goes away. “If we don’t know, we can’t help,” he said he told people. “We are not trying to build an empire by owning everybody’s property. We want to work with everybody but you have got to work with us too. Everybody seemed to be OK with that.”

In other business, Castonguay said real estate foreclosures for unpaid property taxes take effect Jan. 12. “I looked today and there are 44 properties,” she noted. “The list will be less than that by then, than what it was today.”

