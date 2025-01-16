FARMINGTON — Between Dec. 23, 2022, and Dec. 18, 2023, there were four storms resulting in significant flood damage resulting in $952,514.38 in claims to FEMA [Federal Emergency Management], Leia Bridges, administrative assistant for Farmington Fire Rescue/Public Works shared in a report to selectmen for the Jan. 14 meeting.

“Over the years of 2022 and 2023 there was a total of four FEMA claims,” Bridges wrote. Two projects from the first disaster will be wrapped up this spring or summer, must be completed by July 30, she indicated.

“With any FEMA claim, the federal government pays 75% of each claimed amount, the state pays 15% and the local share is 10%,” Bridges wrote. “On two of the claims, we were able to receive additional funding from 406 Mitigation to reduce the threat of future damage.”

Federal share for the four claims was $714,385.78, the state share was $142,877.16 and the local share was $95,251.44, according to Bridges. “By the end of this month, we should receive the last payment,” she noted.

A breakdown of each disaster is below.

12/23/2022, disaster 4696

Advertisement

Farmington experienced a severe storm that resulted in minor flooding and tree damage. There were a total of 32 yards of tree debris removed from roadways, nine roads were damaged, and one culvert needed to be replaced.

Public Works was the only department that was able to make a claim on this disaster.

• Category A debris removal $10,500

• Category C roads and bridges $71,735.59

Total disaster amount claimed was $82,235.59. Federal share was $61,676.69, state $12,335.34 and local $8,223.56.

5/1/2023, disaster 4719

Farmington experienced a severe rainstorm that caused the Sandy River to rise resulting in the first flood. Farmington Fire Department and Public Works responded to multiple locations and closed roads that were impassable. The fire department was also deployed to flooded areas to assist in removal of stranded citizens. Eleven roads were damaged, several roads had shoulder or embankment washouts, and seven culverts were lost that had to be replaced.

Advertisement

Parks and Recreation lost several pieces of equipment and tools that were stored in the maintenance building. Hippach Fieldhouse had damage to the flooring, pool deck, and pool pumps.

The three departments were able to submit claims.

• Category B protective measures: $ 3,919.09. [Public Works $ 1,959.54, Farmington Fire Rescue $ 1,959.55].

• Category C roads and bridges: $175,059.18.

• Category E buildings and equipment [Parks and Recreation $33,810.48].

The total disaster amount claimed was $212,788.75. Federal share was $159,591.56, state $31,918.31 and local $21,278.88.

6/29/2023, disaster 4736

Farmington was just on the outskirts of the flash flood that did sever damage in Jay. This was a simple FEMA claim as Webster Road was the only road affected. There was still a fair amount of damage to the road and three culverts

were replaced. A couple culverts were swept into the woods making the road impassable. Public Works had a crew in overnight to make the road passable.

Advertisement

Public Works was the only department that was able to make a claim on this disaster.

• Category C Roads and Bridges $13,656.53

The total amount claimed was $13,656.53. Federal share was $10,242.40, state $2,048.48, and local share $1,365.65.

12/18/2023, disaster 4754

Farmington experienced another severe rainstorm that caused the river to rise. There were 1,020 yards of gravel debris removed. Ten yards of silt was removed from Main Street. There were 85 yards of tree debris removed from the public right of way. Hippach Field also had debris left over from the flood which required cleanup that consisted of tree branches, trash, and silt.

Farmington Fire Rescue and Public Works closed roads that were impassable, installed barricades and cones throughout the flood. This flood damaged 17 roads and three culverts. A 406 mitigation for Porter Hill Road allowed Public Works to upgrade the rip-rap size as well as install a larger culvert to help with the volume of water.

Advertisement

The wastewater garage was damaged from the high winds and the rising river. The building had 21 inches of water inside causing damage to multiple tools and equipment.

The Hippach Fieldhouse was damaged again with more severe damage than in May. All electrical, insulation, flooring, pool plumbing, pool supplies, and pool pumps needed to be replaced. Hippach’s electrical, athletic fields, basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, and score boards were damaged. The ice skating rink was swept away during the flood.

The Russell Mills Park lost topsoil, small rip-rap, and 28 various trees and shrubs that were intended for ground stabilization. The trees and shrubs were too young, so the roots had had no time to develop. This also received a 406 Mitigation to increase the rip-rap size to help stabilize the bank.

Farmington Fire Rescue, Public Works, Wastewater, and Parks and Recreation were able to submit claims.

• Category A debris removal $29,016.72 [Parks and Recreation $3,180, Public Works $25836.72].

• Category B protective measures $ 23,594.27 [Farmington Fire Rescue $14,983.98, Public Works $8,610.29].

• Category C roads and bridges $350,367.21.

• Category E buildings and equipment $95,554.97 [Parks and Recreation $63,263.82, Wastewater $32,291.15].

• Category G Parks and Recreation $145,300.34 [Hippach Fields $104,835.21, Russell Mills Park $40,465.13].

The total disaster amount claimed was $643,833.51. Federal share was $482,875.13, state $96,575.03 and local $64,383.35.

Claims from the four storms resulted in Farmington receiving $857,262.94 from federal and state sources towards repairing or replacing things damaged or destroyed by the storms.

Copy the Story Link