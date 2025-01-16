FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors convened Tuesday evening, Jan. 14, to hear updates from school administrators and discuss pressing topics, including chronic absenteeism and strategic initiatives.

In his superintendent’s report, Christian Elkington addressed the challenges of modern education. “The complexities we are seeing in today’s world of multiple social ills not only come together on our buses, classrooms, and schools but manifest themselves in our homes and communities,” he stated.

Elkington commended the district’s strategic planning efforts and stressed the need for continued collaboration. “The community members, parents, students, and staff who came together to create our strategic plan certainly saw some of these social and district ills present or coming,” he wrote

In other news, Principal Keith Acedo highlighted recent events and achievements at Academy Hill and G.D. Cushing schools. “In November, we held our annual food drive at Academy Hill School, collecting 1,391 items, which is the highest total we’ve ever achieved,” Acedo said. “Our students personally delivered the donations to the Methodist Church food pantry, making it a meaningful experience.”

Acedo also spoke about the Maine WinterKids Games Program. “We had our kickoff assembly yesterday with all of our students outside for pictures. We handed out prizes and celebrated this four-week initiative, which earned us a $500 check last year. A special shoutout to Kiana Thompson, our P.E. teacher and Jamie Leo, our fifth grade teacher, for leading the program,” he said.

Discussing the math night held in December, Acedo said they had a great turnout. “We had 174 people in attendance, he said. “Parents and students played games in classrooms, earning tickets for prizes. At the end, we awarded 16 prizes, including bags filled with math-related items. Everyone enjoyed the pizza and water we served. It was a wonderful time.”

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Acedo noted, “Cushing will host its own math night in April and a food drive in February.”

Board member J. Jeffrey Barnum of New Vineyard inquired about absenteeism trends. Acedo reported significant progress, noting a 20% reduction at both schools. “Our BARR [Building Assets, Reducing Risks] program has been instrumental,” Acedo said. “We’ve improved communication with parents, reaching out after three or five absences and it’s made a difference. This year, our first-grade referrals have decreased compared to last year.”

Assistant Superintendent Monique Poulin emphasized ongoing support for BARR. She said the department of education is funding one more year of BARR coaching to help sustain the positive outcomes.

Acedo recently accepted a donation of $1,000 for Academy Hill and G.D. Cushing schools. The Wilton Lions Club donated the money to provide mittens, snow clothes, and other winter gear for students in need.

Board Chair Dorothy Dee Robinson praised the schools’ initiatives. “That is awesome. Great news,” she said after hearing the presentation from Acedo.

Copy the Story Link