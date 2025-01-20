FARMINGTON — The prevalence of substance use disorder in Franklin County is most likely due to a lack of funding for resources, according to the program coordinator for the Franklin County Recovery Center.

During a recent meeting at Franklin County Recovery Center at 130 Quebec St., representatives of a volunteer group called Building Assistance and Awareness in Maine, or BAAM, and MaineHealth Franklin Hospital spoke with The Franklin Journal about the needs in the community.

Kristen Webster, program coordinator for the Franklin County Recovery Center, said one of the biggest challenges is not a lack of support, but a lack of funding for support.

“Someone has to take on funding, development,” Webster said. “There is a lot of work that has to happen behind the scenes.”

Finding qualified staff to take on those responsibilities is a challenge as well, Sarah Mulcahey, Healthy Community Coalition program management specialist, said.

“Even though you know there is a need, you need ‘proof,'” said Angela Samperi of BAAM. “Nine-to-five resources are great, but we need 24 hour ones too.”

It was agreed that there were many obstacles to recovery, including the need for employment, housing, and other accommodations, and the stigma surrounding addiction as well.

Eric Wright, who is in recovery, shared that the challenge that many others in recovery face with employment is that employers tend to want to hire people with open availability. This makes it harder to find a job for people who rely on meetings and classes like AA” or Narcotics Anonymous to make it through the day. “Employers don’t want to deal with it,” he said. “They’ll say that they are ‘not a good fit.'”

Another challenge the community faces is a lack of a treatment center, Amanda Dion of BAAM said. “People have to leave the comfort of their homes, communities, families and supports to receive the treatment that they need,” she said. On top of that, many people don’t have the transportation to travel to the nearest treatment center which is two to three hours away, she said.

Other obstacles to recovery can be the internal shame of recognizing the problem, but also external judgment. Some people look down on those seeking help and others refuse to acknowledge the need for resources.

Dion said that there were times that local police officers denied BAAM access to hanging flyers saying, “We don’t have a problem.” This mentality is harmful to the community as denial will not help those who need it.

“We need to shift the narrative, mindset,” Mulcahey said.

Though there is still much to be done, there are many local resources that exist for those who may be seeking help for substance use disorder. “Our community works well together,” Dion said.

The Franklin County Recovery Center has a variety of classes and meetings, as well as programs such as syringe exchanges. Some resources can be found at MaineHealth as well with its Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition that includes free Naloxone distribution and education.

BAAM offers resources such as transportation to treatment centers and appointments and access to food.

Franklin County Recovery Center information can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/FranklinCountyRecoveryCenter.

BAAM can be found on Facebook, contacted at 207-300-1026 or baammaineoutreach@gmail.com.

MaineHealth Franklin Hospital services can be reached at 207-778-6031.

