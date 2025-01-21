Bates



LEWISTON — More than 585 students were named to the Dean’s List at Bates College for Fall 2024. This honor is earned by students with a 3.92 grade point average or higher.

Iris Petrin of Leeds, named to the Dean’s List at Bates College; Chloe Dwinal of Monmouth, named to the Dean’s List at Bates College; Kerrigan Anuszewski of Winthrop, named to the Dean’s List at Bates College

Located in Lewiston, Maine, Bates is internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world. Since 1855, Bates has been dedicated to educating the whole person through creative and rigorous scholarship in a collaborative residential community. Committed to opportunity and excellence, Bates has always admitted students without regard to gender, race, religion, or national origin. Cultivating intellectual discovery and informed civic action, Bates prepares leaders sustained by a love of learning and zeal for responsible stewardship of the wider world.

SNHU



MANCHESTER, NH — Lindsay Cushman of Monmouth (04259) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2024 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

WNEU

SPRINGFIELD, MA — Western New England University (WNE) is proud to announce Nathan Miller of Winthrop has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. Miller is one of over 750 students to achieve this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher. Miller is working toward a BSE in Mechanical Engineering.

