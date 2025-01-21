Church

LIVERMORE FALLS —The First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will have its annual “Soup”er Bowl Sunday will happen on Feb. 9 after Worship. There will be a sign-up sheet in Feb. for those who want to bring their favorite soup or “chow-duh” to share! Our next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.

Shopping

FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter merchandise is available to purchase. Great gifts for animal lovers can be found at https://fc-animal-shelter-maine.printify.me/products. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington, and you can visit the lobby and, kitten room and available adult cat is open to the public during our normal business hours of noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday..

Suppers

JAY — The menu for Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St, in Jay. Jan. 24 is Dance night and the meal will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, and strawberry shortcake. Dine and dance $20. Dance only $10. Doors open at 5pm, eat in optional. Music by Country Fusion from 6 to 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Jan. 31 is pizza casserole night with salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Please call by Thursday each week to reserve your meals. 897-2122. All meals are served at 5 p.m. Eat in is optional. $12. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

Workshops

FARMINGTON — Fight cabin fever with some interesting workshops from Wears & Wares and give back to the community at the same time. Registration is required for these workshops and can be done by calling 778-0262 or emailing beinspired@wearsandwares.net.

Nourish and Nurture: An evening of gentle yoga, fellowship, and food. Monday, Jan. 27, 5:30 p.m. Instructor – Jennifer Stone. Cost – by donation. All donations will benefit the Wears & Wares Cares program. Experienced yoga instructor Jennifer Stone will lead participants in an introductory yoga session and discuss ways to de-stress in the new year. Healthy, detoxifying, refreshments will be shared.

Copy the Story Link