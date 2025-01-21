WILTON — SeniorsPlus is hosting Living Well for Better Health, a free six-week workshop for individuals managing chronic health conditions. The program will take place on Wednesdays, Jan. 29 through March 5, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at SeniorsPlus Wilton, 284 Main Street, Suite 100.

Participants will learn strategies for managing conditions like diabetes, arthritis, and high blood pressure. Sessions cover topics such as dealing with pain and fatigue, improving nutrition, communicating with health professionals, and staying active.

Why Attend? This program is ideal for individuals managing chronic health conditions such as pre-diabetes, high blood pressure, depression, arthritis, cancer, or diabetes. Participants will gain valuable skills to manage their health, meet new friends, and provide support and encouragement to peers in similar situations.

Registration Deadline: Jan. 22. To register, contact Jessica Bronish at 440-2320 or jbronish@seniorsplus.org. Space is limited.

SeniorsPlus Education Center offers a welcoming space where older adults and adults with disabilities can explore classes and workshops that enrich their lives. From health and wellness sessions to educational programs that spark curiosity, the center is dedicated to promoting lifelong learning and connection.

Check out all our other classes and get involved today. Visit our website seniorsplus.org or call 207-795-4010.

