FARMINGTON — Bishop James Ruggieri, the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Portland, guest speaker at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service held this year at St. Joseph’s Parish on Middle Street in Farmington spoke of following what King proposed rather than just celebrating his accomplishments.

“It’s one thing to celebrate the memory of someone,” Ruggieri said. “I think it’s also even a step further to really contemplate and act.”

He referenced a 1956 speech for the 50th anniversary of Alpha Phi Alpha [a fraternity for African American men in higher education which King belonged to], where King said, “We stand between two worlds, the dying old and the emerging new.”

It was the post-World War II era when decolonization was occurring on the African continent and racial tensions rising in the United States, Ruggieri noted. King’s concept of a new emerges from an old, usually through tension, through conflict, he said. King talked about learning to live together, not just with the person who lives next door, but fraternally in all aspects, and even in a global aspect and how it affects others, Ruggieri stated.

“Our work affects others,” Ruggieri stressed.

King was a very astute man, he stated. “And I think observing, just observing his reality, he was able to again reinforce the reality that as human beings we are interconnected. A common humanity and what we do matters.”

Advertisement

King was a great proponent of nonviolence, Ruggieri said, noting King suggested all have a forgiving attitude. The outcome according to King will be the creation of a loving community, a community of redemption, Ruggieri said.

“There are humane ways to resolve conflict,” Ruggieri said. “I would describe this new era we are still in the midst of as people who can love one another. A love that has a root in hope. If there is no hope, there is no purpose, nothing to live for.”

Anxiety breeds fear, it is hard to truly love when there is fear, Ruggieri noted. He hoped attendees would be moved to action, to love their neighbor more.

“I leave you with three things that Saint Ignatius says are really helpful: awareness, understanding and action,” Ruggieri said. “You can go out and be the most active person in your parish, in your church, in your synagogue but also necessary is awareness and understanding. When I process those I can truly be a man of action. May you contemplate more the beautiful writings and the values and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

Also taking part in the service were Rev. John Balicki of St Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton and FAEM [Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry] moderator, Father Paul Dumais of St. Joseph’s Parish, Rev. Marraine Kettell of Old South Congregational Church in Farmington, plus Andrea Keirstead, Dennis O’Neil, and Janet Brackett [all parishioners at St. Joseph’s Parish].

Other FAEM churches are Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington, First Congregational Church Wilton, Shorey Chapel UCC in Industry, Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, Fairbanks Union Church in Farmington, and Farmington Friends. FAEM’s ministries include EcuHeat, Housing Assistance Fund and warming centers.

For more information visit https://faemchurches.org.

Copy the Story Link