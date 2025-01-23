FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board approved a proposal to expand the district’s International Student Program [ISP] during its Jan. 14 meeting. Assistant Superintendent Monique Poulin presented the initiative, which aims to bolster the program’s capacity and reestablish world language programming in elementary schools without requiring local funding.

“Our primary goal, dating back to the inception of the International Student Program in 2014, was to reinvigorate the elementary school world language program,” Poulin said. “Budget cuts had reduced the program significantly, but this proposal outlines a pathway to not only restore it but also expand our offerings district-wide.”

Poulin emphasized that the new full-time position supported by the school board is funded entirely by the International Student Program, not the local budget. “This is an important point,” she said in an email. “The Coordinator of World Languages and Director of International Students will be working to expand the program, create a committee of stakeholders, and collaborate on the best next steps for expanding World Language in RSU 9.”

Key Proposal Details

The initiative includes the creation of a new full-time position for a coordinator of world languages and director of international students. This role would focus on planning organizing, and implementing steps to achieve the program’s objectives, which include:

• Doubling the number of ISP students and revenue.

• Establishing a robust district-wide world language program.

• Enhancing cultural opportunities for students.

Currently, RSU 9 hosts 10 international students annually, generating $14,000 per student in tuition revenue. These funds support recruiting efforts, homestay arrangements, cultural experiences and marketing. “The Coordinator will play a key role in increasing student enrollment and working toward recruitment goals,” Poulin explained. “Our current thinking is that they will work to develop a strong enrollment plan by putting a focus on outreach and collaboration with international agents organizing and attending recruitment events, and working with staff members to offer a variety of cultural opportunities to the students of RSU 9.”

Residential Opportunities

Poulin highlighted ongoing discussions with the University of Maine at Farmington [UMF] regarding the use of available campus space for residential accommodations, a frequent request from international families and agents. “The district is exploring a partnership with UMF,” she said. “This could help us attract and support international students by offering housing options. This partnership is still in the early stages of discussion.” Superintendent Elkington added that UMF is enthusiastic about the collaboration and hopes to see those students attend the university in the future.

Elementary Language Program Revitalization

The proposal also seeks to revitalize world language education at the elementary level. “We plan to gradually bring back and expand world language learning in elementary schools with input from the proposed stakeholder committee,” Poulin said. “The tentative timeline to begin the implementation is for the 26-27 school year, with 25-26 being a planning year.”

Recruitment efforts are already underway, with Lisa Dalrymple of the Mt. Blue High School Spanish department, RSU 9’s former world language lead, traveling to Spain for a recruiting trip. Poulin emphasized that a multi-pronged approach to attracting more international students includes targeting marketing, building strong partnerships, and improving the district’s online presence.

“This proposal aligns with our strategic plan and reflects years of planning,” Poulin said. “We feel confident moving forward with the resources and revenue projections in place.”

After a brief discussion, the board approved the motion. “Thank you very much,” Poulin said, expressing gratitude for the board’s support.

The expansion of the ISP program promises to position RSU 9 as a leader in international education, said Poulin.

