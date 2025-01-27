LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library brought warmth and joy to the community on a blustery, cold Jan. 16 with Dragon Appreciation Day and the monthly Love on a Leash therapy dog visit. The event-filled day drew participants eager to enjoy creative crafts, cute dragons and cuddly dogs.

Library staff, including Director Brianna Rush, assistant director Alana Knapp and employee Ell Rosenbaum organized the dragon-themed celebration. Tables were adorned with dragon stuffed animals and a selection of dragon-themed books, creating a whimsical atmosphere for attendees.

Activities included a flying dragon craft made with glue sticks, string, scissors, colored pencils, markers, and dragon shapes to assemble and display. Visitors could also color sheets, design dragons for a library display, and use activity sheets to discover their own unique dragon names.

The library summed up the event’s charm in a Facebook post: “We had a wonderful Dragon Appreciation Day! Thanks to everyone who came out to appreciate the dragons with us.”

Earlier in the day, the library hosted its monthly Love on a Leash therapy dog event, which Knapp said was an especially large turnout. The organization, dedicated to bringing comfort and healing through certified therapy pets, has worked closely with Treat Memorial Library to provide this beloved program. Knapp said four dogs in training have graduated since visiting their library.

Treat Memorial Library continues to engage the community with creative, family-friendly programming.

