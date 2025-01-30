FARMINGTON — The annual sled dog races, now known as Maine State Championship Races are set for March 1 and 2, will be part of the Fire and Ice Festival on March 1.

“We are going to make a course along Prescott Field and the water district’s field by John Moore’s property,” Jake Turner, a race organizer said recently. “The races have had to be canceled several years now but we are still hoping to have them.”

According to the Facebook event page, races include:

• 6 dog sled – all breed and registered breed.

• 4 dog sled – all breed and registered breed.

• 2 dog sled.

• 1 dog skijor.

• 2 dog skijor.

• Fun run.

Race winners are determined by combined times over two days of racing, Turner noted. The races start each day at 10 a.m. with skijor classes followed at 11 a.m. with the four-dog classes, he said. After an hour break for lunch the six-dog classes take off at 1 p.m. with the two-dog classes at 2 p.m., he stated.

Last year was the first year the races would have been held along Front Street, but the weather did not cooperate and they had to be canceled. Previously they had been held in February on fields owned by Sandy River Farms along Routes 2 and 27 in Farmington Falls.

Related Uncooperative weather cancels Farmington sled dog races this year

“Holding the races with the Fire and Ice Festival will help with publicity,” Turner said. “Having them in downtown Farmington will be great.”

“I hope for the sled dog racers that they get some snow,” John Moore, owner of Narrow Gauge Cinemas said. “They haven’t had much luck recently.”

Moore noted the season has not been kind to other outdoor winter activities either. “There is not a single snowmobile track and it is almost February 1st,” he added.

Copy the Story Link