LIVERMORE — The Livermore Select Board held a public hearing Tuesday night, Jan. 28, to discuss a proposed solar project along Route 4. The project, developed by Weston & Sampson in partnership with Syncarpha Capital, would use 16 to 19 acres of an 85-acre lot.

The meeting, moderated by Livermore resident Tim Walton after being sworn in by Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd, drew a full house of residents with questions about the project’s impact. The meeting was held at the Livermore Community Center to accommodate the large crowd.

Zachary Schrowang, senior director of development at Syncarpha Capital, and Matt Connors of Weston & Sampson presented the details. Schrowang noted that the project is part of the state’s push for energy independence. Connors outlined the site’s location and assured residents that a buffer of 450 to 500 feet would minimize visibility.

Concerns were raised about aesthetics, property values, and environmental impact. Some residents opposed the project, calling the panels an “eyesore,” while others argued that landowners have the right to develop their property. Selectman Joshua Perkins, an abutter, acknowledged he didn’t like the view but called it the “best-case scenario” given the town’s lack of a land-use ordinance.

Questions about long-term effects, emergency access, and decommissioning were addressed. Schrowang stated that modern solar panels are considered safe and contain no hazardous chemicals. He said they have not had any issues. The project includes a decommissioning bond with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

The Planning Board is in the process of drafting an ordinance to regulate future solar projects. Vice Chair Brett Deyling encouraged residents to participate in upcoming meetings. “The Planning Board has proposed a moratorium,” Deyling said. “We want to see you there. We have meetings, and this is what the Planning Board is for.”

The hearing concluded with Walton commending young attendees for witnessing democracy in action.

Copy the Story Link