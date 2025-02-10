WILTON — The Select Board has requested a customer count to determine which days and hours the Town Office is busiest before considering changing hours.

The request was made after Town Manager Maria Greeley told the board Feb. 4 that she discussed with staff having a four-day workweek and closing the office Fridays. Although some were in favor, she said, generally they realized closing Fridays was not doable, especially with recreation options the town provides.

The office is open Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed Wednesday.

Greeley’s proposed hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Selectperson David Leavitt said having the Town Office open Friday would make sense, in case people need services such as registering a boat.

