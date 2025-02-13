FARMINGTON — Selectmen on Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, voted to use $2,000 from the Downtown TIF [tax increment financing] account for The Wall That Heals visit in July.

“American Legion District 4 along with University of Maine at Farmington, we are bringing The Wall That Heals here to Farmington,” Jennifer Kimble, Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28, said. “We are looking for support from banks, businesses, private citizens in the community to help raise the funds we need, about $25,000.”

She said $2,000 was being requested from the town as the visit will bring a lot of business to the community.

Chair Joshua Bell asked when the visit would start.

“We will bring The Wall in on July 1,” Kimble stated. “We will set it up July 2. It will be open to the public July 3 to 6.”

Selectman Byron Staples asked where it would be.

Behind the Narrow Gauge Drive-In, Kimble replied.

“It is something that is open 24 hours, they never close,” Selectman Matthew Smith, who is also commander of Post 28, noted.

“It is free to the public,” Kimble said.

There will be a celebratory event on July 3 with bands playing and the National Anthem sung, Brian Ellis, veterans representative for the President’s Office at UMF, stated. “John Moore is going to do fireworks kind of over The Wall,” he said.

Selectman Richard Morton asked about recognition of Vietnam veterans whose names are not on The Wall.

Hometown Heroes is for the men and women who served in Vietnam, came back and have since died, Kimble said. Names and photos submitted before the visit to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation, https://www.vvmf.org/ will be displayed at the mobile education center which will be near The Wall while in Farmington, she noted.

“We are also doing the Quilt of Valor for Vietnam veterans who are still alive,” Kimble said. “That is kind of like a “welcome home, thank you for your service,” that they didn’t get.”

Joe Paradis, a member of the planning committee, is arranging to have 100 bikers escort the truck hauling The Wall through downtown Farmington along Main Street, Kimble noted. “He is working with Shane Cote, [deputy chief],” she stated. “Shane has a lot of riders he rides with.”

Ellis expected 12,000 people if not more would visit The Wall while it is in Farmington. “It is the only time that The Wall will be here in 2025, Farmington will be the only place in Maine where it will be hosted,” he added.

Kimble said funds raised go to VVMF. “We are not making anything off of it,” she stressed.

Expenet is helping to develop a website which will have SignUpGenius available for volunteers to sign up for four hour shifts. “We need 300 volunteers, people can sign up for any time they want, Kimble said.

“We did a small teaser trailer at the theater trying to get the word out already,” Ellis noted. Advertising will continue through March and April, Channel 6 had something about it, so the word is out, he said.

“It’s been in the newspaper,” Ellis noted. “We were over in Conway, New Hampshire.”

When Bell asked how much money had been raised of the $25,000 needed, Kimble at first said $3,000. Courtney Austin, with Franklin Savings Bank, said the bank’s charitable foundation would have a check for $12,000 by the end of the week. “We are happy to say we have committed those funds,” she said.

Security during The Wall’s visit will be done with volunteers, although the police department has said it will increase patrols in the area, Kimble noted.

“It’s a worthwhile project, I am all in favor of it,” Selectman Dennis O’Neil said before moving the funds be taken from the Downtown TIF Account rather than Special Projects.

