LIVERMORE — The Select Board appointed three Planning Board members Tuesday, Feb. 11, filling all seven positions for the first time.

The board unanimously approved Carla Keene, Lucas Hague and Steven Rand. Hague and Keene introduced themselves, explaining their reasons for joining. Rand was absent.

“I just saw the vacant position and thought it would be a good opportunity to try to help out the town,” Hague said. “I have some skills in construction and some high-level projects with building controls and stuff like that, security systems.”

Keene, a nurse, said she was motivated by a volunteer program at her workplace.

“I got stimulated to look for a volunteer job through my employer because they have PTO time that I can get if I volunteer,” she said. “I saw the post on Facebook and thought, ‘Well that would be really interesting.’ There’s a lot to learn there. I grew up in Livermore, so my people are here.”

Selectperson Joshua Perkins, a former Planning Board member, encouraged them. “I was on the Planning Board myself for a while, and that was like getting my feet wet for the goings-on here,” he said.

Advertisement

Perkins urged residents to get involved. “I put in a plug for townspeople, but don’t be surprised if you don’t see any input,” he said. “I really hope people get involved.”

Keene asked how residents could communicate with the Planning Board.

“If they can’t make the meeting, I would hope they call us,” Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd said. “I could write it down and give it to the committee, and then it could be addressed.”

Selectman Scott Richmond noted that people typically present suggestions in person, while Chairman Mark Chretien pointed out a drop box in the Town Office for written submissions.

The board noted this is the first time the Planning Board has been fully staffed. The others serving are Travis Tardif, Kathy Perkins, Rick Perkins and Rod Newman.

Richmond emphasized the difficulty of keeping members. “I would never turn anyone away from the Planning Board because it is hard to keep people on the board,” he said.

Advertisement

Hague asked why retention was difficult and Perkins pointed to the workload. “Because of the one meeting per month, a lot of work has to get done outside of the meeting to bring it to the meeting,” he said. “A lot of people don’t have the time to invest.”

Board Vice Chairman Brett Deyling added that frustration can be discouraging. “It is thankless if you put time and effort into something and this board or the town shuts it down after you put in a lot of work for it,” he said.

The board discussed challenges in passing ordinances. “Livermore doesn’t like ordinances, so you can’t go too gung-ho or it won’t pass,” Richmond added.

“They don’t like signs either,” Selectperson Jeremy Emerson said.

Deyling recalled an incident involving a sign for no dogs on the beach. “Yeah, we had a ‘no dogs on the beach’ sign and they scraped it off.”

Deyling explained that Livermore residents prefer a reactive approach to governance. “People in town want their freedom,” he said. “They don’t want the town being overbearing on what they can and cannot do on their private property.”

Advertisement

Hague asked how residents could weigh in on issues before ordinances are enacted.

“All these meetings are public knowledge. We meet every other week,” Deyling said.

Deyling urged civic participation. “If you want to be a part of the town, show up at the meetings,” he said. “Join a group. We have so many different committees that are understaffed. If you aren’t willing to try or put the effort forward to do something in the first place, don’t complain about it afterward.”

The next Planning Board meeting is scheduled Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

The next Select Board meeting is set for Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.

Copy the Story Link