JAY — The Comprehensive Planning Committee is seeking input from residents to finalize a long-term plan for the town.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the gymnasium of Spruce Mountain Elementary School, 12 Tiger Drive.

A group of volunteers has been working for several months to update the Comprehensive Plan, which outlines the community’s goals and desires for the next 20-plus years. The last update WAS in 2011.

The committee aims to develop a clear vision for the town and establish a framework for future growth.

In June 2023, the Select Board tasked the Planning Board with leading the update.

Joel Gilbert, chairman of the Comprehensive Plan Committee, plans to start Tuesday’s meeting by making introductions.

Erica Bufkins, a community and land use planner from Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, who has been assisting the committee, will then review the comprehensive planning process.

Committee member Chris Townshend will present key findings and the results from a survey conducted at the polls in June 2024. The survey was also available at other locations for residents to provide input.

A discussion of the town’s draft vision will be led by committee member Dan Ryder.

Bufkins will also review housing goals, affordable housing and land use designations in Jay.

Committee members will then hold a group exercise focused on housing and land use. The activity will include locating and drawing land use designations on an aerial map, defining housing, and discussing ways to design affordable housing while maintaining community character.

The group will reconvene to review findings of the groups.

Lynn Ouellette, a committee member, will facilitate an open comment period.

For virtual participation, the Zoom link is: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88625777866?pwd=5VQbQHKQQeSMrdguC8scYDAYzDzz7S.1

Meeting ID: 886 2577 7866, Passcode: 923883

