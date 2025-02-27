INDUSTRY — The town of Industry will hold its annual town meeting and election of town officers on Saturday, March 8, at Industry Town Hall, 1033 Industry Road. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the town meeting scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Voters will decide on 34 warrant articles, including a proposal for a Local Food Sovereignty Ordinance, which would allow residents to produce, sell, and consume local foods with fewer state and federal regulations.

A major funding request on the warrant is for the construction of a new Public Works building at the existing site. The proposed financing plan includes $100,000 from taxation, $300,000 from the town’s undesignated fund balance, and a $500,000 construction loan to be repaid over 12 years.

In a Feb. 25 phone interview with The Franklin Journal, Stewart Durrell, who is running for re-election to the Select Board, said the project has been a long-term goal for the town.

“We are trying to build a new town garage or Public Works building, something we have been working for since the pandemic; and we feel now is the time is to do it,” Durrell said. “I am going to say the current building is 40-50 years old. The other two selectmen actually built it, at least that is what they tell me. It is really a non-functional building. We are using it, but it really doesn’t have a good function or solid purpose.”

Durrell, who has served on the board for six years, said he is running for another term to “continue to move forward where the town is” and that “things are going pretty well.”

Residents will also vote on a $225,000 appropriation for summer and winter road maintenance and $100,000 for highway department equipment maintenance. Another article proposes $35,000 for the Industry Fire Rescue Department, while $30,000 is being requested for a contract with Farmington Fire/Rescue for emergency response services.

The warrant includes $28,438 for debt payments on previously approved loans, with $17,040 allocated for the plow truck loan and $11,398 for the fire department mini-pumper loan. The town is asking voters to approve $5,000 for the operation of the town garage and $12,000 for town hall maintenance. Additionally, residents will decide on $14,950.50 for an emergency services contract with MaineHealth Franklin Hospital/MaineHealth EMS and $2,364 for a contract with the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Voters will also be asked to approve $4,000 for improvements and maintenance to the Clearwater Lake beachfront and $72,000 for salaries of the Select Board, clerk, treasurer, tax collector, and deputy clerk. Another article seeks approval for $3,995.16 to contract with the Town of Farmington for the use of its Transfer Station.

Additional funding requests include $7,000 for cemetery maintenance, with $6,000 from taxation and $1,000 from the Allens Mills Cemetery Trust account, along with $5,500 from the trust for professional tree removal. The town is also proposing $18,120 for enforcement wages covering salaries and payroll taxes for the animal control officer, code enforcement officer, health officer, and local plumbing inspector.

In addition, voters will determine whether to allocate all funds received from snowmobile registrations to the NorthernLites Snowmobile Club for the maintenance of the club’s trail network.

Select Board

Voters will elect a Select Board member for a three-year term, with Stewart Durrell and Consuelo “Connie” Webb on the ballot.

Webb, who has lived in Industry for 33 years, said she is running to give back to the town.

“I’m running in hopes to help our town,” Webb said. “We’re not getting any younger, and I feel the time has come for me to step up and take a position.”

She noted her decade of volunteer work with the town’s food pantry, where she has helped pick up food from Hannaford every Monday, regardless of the weather, and commodities from Good Shepherd Food Bank once a month. She has served in the military and spent some time with the post office. Webb, a graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington, said she hopes to bring her skills and experience to the Select Board.

“I want to do more for our town if possible,” she said.

The current Select Board members are Earl L. Ireland, Mark D. Prentiss and Stewart Durrell.

