FARMINGTON — The OPTIONS [Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach, and Safety] Program, a statewide initiative in Maine, is working to connect individuals affected by substance use with recovery services and harm reduction resources. In Franklin County, the program is overseen by Sweetser, with Sweetser Recovery Coach Emmanuel “Manny” Reis leading efforts to expand awareness and accessibility of support services.

“The OPTIONS team focuses on harm reduction, peer support, and connecting people to treatment and recovery resources that our community may not be aware of,” Reis said. “Our ultimate goal is to reduce stigma, provide resources, and ensure that no one has to face this alone.”

Critical support

The OPTIONS Program assists individuals struggling with substance use by linking them to essential services such as detox, residential treatment and medication-assisted treatment [MAT]. In addition to treatment resources, the program helps connect individuals with necessities such as food pantries and clothing assistance.

“We have been able to connect community members with services such as detox, residential treatment and medication-assisted treatment, just to name a few,” Reis said. “We also work with families who are affected by substance use disorder, providing education and guidance on how to navigate these challenges.”

As a Sweetser Recovery Coach, Reis said he provides long-term peer support and guidance for individuals seeking help. “This is a new part of the program designed to offer peer support from someone who understands the challenges of recovery,” he said. “I walk alongside individuals on their journey, acting as a mentor and guide, helping them connect to detox, treatment, aftercare services, as well as so much more.”

Reis described his work as deeply fulfilling, emphasizing the impact he has seen on people’s lives.

“In my time in this role, I have helped many people take those first steps and watched them build success in their recovery,” he said. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see lives change through support and connection, and it has been my honor to do so.”

Engagement, outreach

Reis said the OPTIONS team is actively looking to attend community events, town meetings, and public gatherings to raise awareness about the program and its services.

“We hope to attend any community event where we can connect with people and share information about the OPTIONS Program,” Reis said. “Our goal is to make sure that everyone in Franklin County knows about us and understands that help is always available, no matter how addiction has impacted their lives.”

In addition to public events, Reis and his team are seeking partnerships with local businesses and service providers.

“We are open to meeting with businesses and organizations that want to learn more about what we do,” he said. “We can offer training on Narcan use and discuss ways to work together to support those affected by substance use in our community.”

Reis emphasized that the OPTIONS team has already made significant strides in community outreach.

“We have connected with many local community partners, particularly in Farmington, since it serves as a central hub with many resources,” he said. “However, we are also reaching out to businesses and organizations across the county to explore new partnership opportunities.”

Challenges

Reaching those in need remains a challenge in Franklin County, which spans over 1,700 square miles.

“Our team is small, with just three members, and that makes it difficult to reach everyone who may need support,” Reis said. “One of the biggest challenges we face is raising awareness about the OPTIONS Program in the community.”

Changing perceptions about addiction is another obstacle.

“In more rural areas, some people may not see substance use as a major issue, even though it affects many individuals and families,” Reis said. “Part of our work is to educate the community and help people understand that support and resources are available for anyone struggling.”

Treatment, harm reduction

Despite the rural setting, Franklin County has made strides in providing treatment and harm reduction services for individuals facing substance use challenges.

“A recovery center in Farmington offers peer support and services a couple of days a week,” Reis said. “We also have a syringe exchange program that provides harm reduction supplies and education.”

“Substance use counselors are available through telehealth, and some will even meet individuals in their communities for added support,” Reis noted. “Additionally, we have Intensive Outpatient Programs [IOPs] with both in-person and virtual options.”

A sober living facility for men is also available, providing structured support for individuals in recovery.

“While there is always room to grow, the county has made significant progress in expanding access to treatment, harm reduction and recovery support,” Reis said.

Naloxone

One of the most critical aspects of the OPTIONS Program is naloxone distribution.

“Distributing naloxone is a vital part of our work in the community, as it can save lives in the event of an overdose,” Reis said. “Through the OPTIONS program, we not only provide training on how to administer Narcan but also actively distribute it to individuals and organizations across the region.”

Reis encouraged local businesses to host Narcan trainings.

“We strive to get Narcan into as many hands as possible,” he said. “Any business willing to host a training can receive doses of naloxone for those who attend.”

The OPTIONS team also provides naloxone at community events and during outreach efforts.

“If anyone wants to be trained individually, we are more than happy to provide training and ensure people feel confident using naloxone to help in an emergency,” Reis said.

Looking forward

Over the next year, Reis aims to strengthen community partnerships and increase public knowledge of available services.

“Our goal for the OPTIONS program in Franklin County is to strengthen our presence and build stronger relationships with both community partners and law enforcement,” he said. “We want to ensure that residents are aware of the resources and opportunities available to them for substance use support and treatment.”

Expanding naloxone distribution and training is a top priority.

“By providing Narcan at community events, through outreach efforts, and directly to individuals and organizations, we aim to increase access to this lifesaving tool,” Reis said. “Our goal is to ensure that more people feel confident using naloxone in an emergency and that it is readily available where it is needed most.”

Reis emphasized that recovery is possible for anyone, no matter where they are in their journey.

“Whether you have 10 years of sobriety or just 10 hours, you are not alone,” he said. “Recovery is an ongoing journey, and we are here to offer support, resources, and a safe space every step of the way.”

He encouraged community members to spread awareness about OPTIONS.

“Our small team is dedicated to educating, supporting and promoting recovery, no matter what that may look like for each individual,” Reis said. “If you see us out in the community, don’t hesitate to stop and ask questions; that’s why we’re here.”

For more information about the OPTIONS Program, visit KnowYourOptions.me or contact Manny Reis at 207-298-4462.

