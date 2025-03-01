FARMINGTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a white box truck and a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with an extended cab believed to be connected to break-ins at storage units on Farmington Falls Road.

Police have been investigating thefts from storage units at 973 Farmington Falls Road, also known at U.S. Route 2 and state Route 27, and a separate facility with storage units across the street since the first report of a break-in at Affordable Storage of Maine came in Jan. 27, Deputy police Chief Shane Cote said Friday.

A motorcycle was stolen from one of the units at Affordable Storage, Cote said.

Other storage units were also broken into, and other items were stolen, he said.

On Feb. 26, there was another break-in reported at Affordable Storage and a second motorcycle was stolen, Cote said.

Security surveillance video from Affordable Storage captured photos of the trucks.

There is a gray stripe and a longer green stripe and writing on the door of the box truck that is similar in style to a U-Haul truck but it is unclear what it says in the video, Cote said.

The pickup truck, which is a stepside, has a sunroof, and is a cab-and-a-half with two amber marker lights in the front grill, he said.

If anyone has any information on the vehicles or stolen motorcycles, they are asked to call the Farmington police Sgt. Ethan Boyd at 207-778-6311.

