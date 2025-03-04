RUMFORD — American Legion Post 24 will honor Vietnam era veterans , March 23, 184 Congress St.

The 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. event will include refreshments, haircuts, lunch and relaxing while visiting with other Vietnam era veterans who have served.

The lunch will begin around 12:30 p.m. There will also be free raffles.

This event is planned for all Vietnam era veterans at no charge to them. You do not need to be a Legion member to attend.

Please plan to stay for group pictures.

To RSVP, contact Tricia Thurston at 207-357-3289.

Copy the Story Link