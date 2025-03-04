CHESTERVILLE — Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington discussed the district’s 2025-26 budget with selectmen Feb. 27, noting that rising property valuations across the state have shifted more costs to towns.

Elkington explained that while the total budget increased by 0.54% from this fiscal year’s $45 million, steps had been taken to minimize tax impacts. He noted that the budget has not been finalized. He highlighted staffing cuts, including 11 positions across the district, and efforts to boost salaries for support staff, who had been paid well below regional averages.

“When I came here four years ago, we had almost 100 of our 500 positions open,” he said. “That first year, we got it down to about 40 or 50, then the next year, about 30 to 35. You plan to hire those people, but when you don’t that money either goes toward taxes or reserve accounts.”

He emphasized the district’s reliance on state funding, which covers nearly 70% of the budget and addressed concerns over debt.

Select Board Chair Eric Hilton raised concerns about school funding pressures on local budgets. “With our past year’s budget, we had to reduce spending below last year’s levels just to absorb the increased school budget,” Hilton said. “That takes away from roads and that’s a safety issue.”

Elkington acknowledged the financial strain, noting that rising property valuations across the state have shifted more costs to towns.

“We’re in a tough place right now,” he said. “Unless the funding formula is adjusted for rural communities, we’re going to have to look at higher class sizes in the years to come.”

Elkington also addressed concerns about the cost of buying the former Arthur D. Ingalls Center at 144 High School in Farmington and its potential impact on taxpayers. The building was the former Ingalls School.

Voters in the 10 towns of RSU 9 will decide March 24 whether to accept up to $1.6 million of a $1.7 million Maine Connectivity Grant secured by Franklin County Adult Education to purchase the property for a Franklin County Adult Education and Community Resource Hub.

“We feel we will be able to put some money away over these first few years,” Elkington said. “This project could help with food insecurity and school attendance by centralizing resources. Would I rather not do this? Yes. But this will help families in our district.”

Some board members questioned why adult education was leading the project when only one-third of the building would be used for its programs. Others expressed frustration that the vote date was not coordinated with Chesterville’s town meeting schedule.

“You’re not the only town saying that,” Elkington said. “Could we have coordinated better? Probably.” He suggested in the future, priority could be given to a different town each time a meeting or vote is being planned. He said with 10 towns it isn’t easy to coordinate a date that works for everyone.

Selectman Justin Richards praised the district’s improved communication efforts, noting the positive changes since Elkington became superintendent. “Thank you,” he said. “As a parent, the changes in communication with families have made a huge difference. We feel like we’re being told what’s going on, and that’s important.”

Hilton acknowledged the importance of maintaining communication between RSU 9 and local officials.

“Thank you for coming, and please let the board know where we stand,” Hilton said.

Elkington said he is committed to improving outreach.

“I want to start coming to three meetings per year,” he said. “For our 10 towns, the school budget is the biggest number. I totally get the concern, and we will have to look at ways to reduce costs while maintaining services.”

