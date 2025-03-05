JAY — A New York man and a Connecticut woman were arrested Monday on a charge of trafficking cocaine after police executed a search warrant at a residence at 2 Chickadee Ave.

A K-9 alerted police to possible drugs on Tymeek Johnson, 25, of New York City, and Malaysha Randolph, 23, of New Haven, according to drug agent’s affidavit filed at a Farmington court.

Both were charged with unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, namely cocaine.

They were among seven people at the residence.

According to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency affidavit, drug agents and the Jay Police Department had been investigating individuals trafficking in large amounts of cocaine powder and cocaine base — crack cocaine — in Jay. The investigation included surveillance, controlled purchases and interviews.

Both agencies and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted in executing the no-knock warrant.

The agent who rammed the front door to open it saw Johnson and Randolph “fumbling” around at an upstairs bedroom door.

Johnson was taken to the floor at gunpoint in the bedroom.

During the search of the residence another drug agent located 73.5 grams of cocaine.

Randolph was handcuffed on the kitchen floor, the drug agent wrote.

An agent tested the suspected cocaine, confirming it was cocaine base and cocaine powder, according to the police affidavit.

Johnson and Randolph were taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. Johnson was held without bail and Randolph had $25,000 cash bail.

They appeared before a judge Wednesday in an Oxford County court via Zoom from the jail. Bail was set at $5,000 cash for Johnson and $2,000 cash for Randolph, according to a corrections officer.

The defendants remained at the jail Wednesday afternoon.

A conviction on the charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

