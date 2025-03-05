LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen on Tuesday night approved two amendments to the town meeting warrant, switching voting to the Town Office and adding $5,000 for the snowmobile club.

There were no questions or comments from the public during the review of the warrant for the April 29 referendum.

Voting was to have been from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fire Station, but Town Clerk Doris Austin said she asked permission to return to the Town Office.

“We have what we need to run the equipment, have more outlets and we have changed our bathroom so that it is handicapped accessible,” she said.

“We did receive word from the Secretary of State’s office that we can do the voting here instead of at the Fire Station,” she noted.

Forms will be completed and sent to Augusta, and state officials will come and make sure everything is acceptable for state elections, Austin said.

Chairman William Kenniston asked if there would be a way to direct voters to booths and if voters would enter and exit through the same door.

“Yes, they said the same door can be used, so that is not a problem,” Austin assured. “We have stanchions that we can use. We have outlets now for our PS200 machines, as well as the booths that have the lights in them. We have enough room so we can be better set up.”

“That seems to be a lot more efficient,” Kenniston said. “You were saying you had to run back and forth for the registry stuff.”

“It is very hard,” Austin said. “With everything that we have to bring over to the fire station, it’s just you end up forgetting a tape dispenser or a stapler or whatever. You just don’t have everything that we need. We have our ballot drop-off box outside and we have to come back over three or four times a day to check that, so it is going to be more efficient.”

Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said copies of the warrant will be posted around town.

Regarding money for the Jug Hill Riders, Castonguay said she forgot to include $5,000 for the snowmobile club.

Article 14 now asks voters to appropriate $40,275 from the town’s TIF district for Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments dues and half of a CEO/planner position, and $5,000 for the Jug Hill Riders snowmobile club.

