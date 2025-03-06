FARMINGTON — Police issued a summons Wednesday to a woman from Strong on charges of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and operating without headlights before sunrise and after sunset, Deputy police Chief Shane Cote said.

Sgt. Ethan Boyd issued the summons to Samantha Deckard, 39, for allegedly striking 18-year-old Steven Anthony of Sidney in a Main Street crosswalk Tuesday about 6:30 p.m., Cote said.

Anthony was leaving Scott Hall, University of Maine at Farmington’s largest residence hall, to go eat supper, according to Cote.

He was taken to a Farmington hospital and treated and released later in the evening.

Deckard was driving north toward the downtown.

A traffic violation is not a criminal charge.

Flashing crosswalk lights were reportedly working where Deckard’s vehicle was, but evidently were not working in the lane closest to Scott Hall. A town crew tried to fix them Wednesday but was not successful.

Those lights will start being replaced Monday, Phil Hutchins, director of the Farmington Public Works Department, said Thursday.

Kevin Vining of E.L. Vining & Son in Farmington heard what happened and called Hutchins to see if he could help with the lights. Vining has the equipment to dig through the frost to install the poles, Hutchins said.

Vining will do the excavation work Monday to install taller aluminum poles.

On Tuesday the public works crew and UMF staff will install a new set of lights, which will be flashing on each side of the street, Hutchins said.

