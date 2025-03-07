FARMINGTON — A new security system at the Franklin County courthouse at 140 Main St. will be activated Monday.

It is part of the county’s ongoing commitment to ensure the safety and security of all employees and the public, county Administrative Assistant Jamie Sullivan wrote in an email.

Visitors will need to call the appropriate office through the intercom system at the main entry and be buzzed in.

“We ask for your cooperation and patience as we transition to this new system, ensuring that all access is secure and controlled,” Sullivan wrote.

Questions and concerns may be directed to the Commissioners Office at 207-778-6614.

Copy the Story Link