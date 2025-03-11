FARMINGTON — Franklin County selectmen will vie for 11 positions on the county Budget Advisory Committee during a caucus at 5 p.m. March 26 upstairs at the county courthouse at 140 Main St.

Among the five county commission districts, the caucus will choose two selectmen each for four of them and three selectmen for one of them.

The five commissioners were elected by voters in their respective districts in November 2024 and took office Jan. 1.

Franklin County residents voted 5,673 to 4,077 in November 2021 to increase the number of commission districts to five and stagger terms.

The Budget Advisory Committee was also established by the Legislature. It will be the first year there are 11 members. The 11th member will be decided each year during the caucus and rotate through the districts starting with District 1 this year.

The commissioners and districts are:

• Tom Saviello of Wilton, District 1, which encompasses Temple, Wilton and part of Farmington west of the Sandy River and down the left side of Town Farm Road and some people at the end of the road on state Route 4 going to the Strong town line.

• Fenwick Fowler of Farmington, District 2, which encompasses the rest of Farmington.

• Thomas Skolfield of Weld, District 3, which encompasses Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, Eustis, Phillips, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Weld and Alder Stream, Coburn Gore, Jim Pond, Lang, Perkins and Washington townships.

• Robert Carlton of Freeman Township, District 4, which covers Carrabassett Valley, Industry, Kingfield, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Dallas Plantation and Freeman, Madrid, Salem and Wyman townships.

• Jeffrey Gilbert, District 5, which represents Chesterville and Jay.

