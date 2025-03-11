JAY — The Select Board voted Monday to nominate the Hollandstrong Community Foundation to receive this year’s Spirit of America Foundation Tribute for its contributions to the community.

The board sought nominations from the public, but none were received through the town office, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

Selectperson Lee Ann Dalessandro said a resident suggested the Hollandstrong Community Foundation, which gives scholarships to eligible students in three school districts. The foundation continues to raise money to rebuild the Spruce Mountain regional school district tennis courts adjacent to the Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay.

Deb Roberts of Livermore and her family established the foundation in memory of her son, Michael Holland, 25, of Wilton, who perished with 32 other crew members aboard the cargo ship SS El Faro when it sank Oct. 1, 2015, off the coast of the Bahamas during Hurricane Joaquin.

Holland graduated from Jay High School in 2008 and from Maine Maritime Academy in 2012.

The scholarship fund was established in October 2015. Scholarships are awarded annually to graduating seniors from one of the three community high schools: Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, Spruce Mountain High School in Jay and Leavitt Area High School in Turner.

The foundation tribute will be presented at on April 14.

In other business, the Select Board confirmed it posted weight limits on roads March 4.

