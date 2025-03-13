INDUSTRY — A full house at Industry Town Hall on Saturday, March 8, saw residents approve all 34 warrant articles without amendments at the town’s annual town meeting. Voters also elected a Select Board member and approved measures related to town governance, infrastructure, and emergency services.

One of the key approvals was the Local Food Sovereignty Ordinance, which allows residents to produce, sell, and consume local foods with fewer state and federal regulations. Proponents say the ordinance strengthens food security, supports local farmers, and encourages small-scale agricultural businesses.

Voters also approved funding for a new Public Works building, which will be constructed at the existing site. The project will be financed through $100,000 from taxation, $300,000 from the town’s undesignated fund balance, and a $500,000 construction loan to be repaid over 12 years. Selectman Steward Durrell, who was re-elected to a three-year term with 35 votes, previously described the project as a long-term goal for the town. “We are trying to build a new town garage or Public Works building, something we have been working for since the pandemic,” he said prior to the meeting.

Other approved appropriations included $225,000 for road maintenance, $35,000 for Industry Fire Rescue, and $30,000 for Farmington Fire/Rescue emergency response services. Voters also allocated $14,950.50 for an emergency services contract with MaineHealth Franklin Hospital/MaineHealth EMS, $7,000 for cemetery maintenance, and $5,500 for professional tree removal. The town will contribute $4,000 for improvements and maintenance to the Clearwater Lake beachfront, an area widely used for recreation.

Voters also agreed to allow all funds from snowmobile registrations to go to the NorthernLites Snowmobile Club for trail maintenance. Funding for the Select Board, clerk, treasurer, tax collector, and deputy clerk salaries was set at $72,000. Other allocations included $12,000 for town hall maintenance, $5,000 for town garage operations, and $3,995.16 for a contract with the town of Farmington for use of its Transfer Station.

Election

In the election, Steward Durrell secured another three-year term on the Select Board with 35 votes. Consuelo Webb received 10 votes, and two write-in votes went to First Selectman Lee Ireland.

Advertisement

The town also voted to allow non-residents to speak at the meeting, a measure that allows outside experts, officials, and stakeholders to participate in discussions.

During the meeting, First Selectman Lee Ireland encouraged more community involvement in town governance. “We love to have people come to our selectman’s meetings. We get lonely. Taxpayers always have a voice,” he said.

Ireland also introduced Jon Arnold, the town’s new code officer and plumbing inspector. Speaking about Town Clerk/Treasurer Angelina Davis, Ireland praised her dedication, saying, “She is the glue that holds our town together.”

The meeting was moderated by Richard Ruhlin, who also serves as a Regional School Unit 9 director.

Copy the Story Link