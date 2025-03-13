FARMINGTON — Four Rumford Elementary School children were taken to a hospital Thursday after the school bus they were riding in was struck from behind by a pickup truck on Front Street, Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said.

Cote said some children were complaining of pain.

The four were taken by ambulance to MaineHealth Franklin Hospital for further evaluation of suspected minor injuries, Farmington police said in a news release. Another 14 students were evaluated by Farmington Fire Rescue and MaineHealth EMS ambulance personnel and released at the scene.

Regional School Unit 10 Superintendent Deb Alden said there were no life-threatening injuries, and she alerted parents of the situation.

A total of 37 students were on the bus, along with Principal Jodi Ellis and a school nurse.

The school serves children in grades kindergarten to fourth grade.

None of the adult chaperones on the bus reported injuries.

The bus and another had taken the students to the Narrow Gauge Cinema off Front Street to see a movie, Alden said.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Front and Main streets, police said. The buses were on Front Street when the first bus stopped and a pickup truck behind it stopped.

The bus, operated by Neil McCrillis of Rumford, and the truck, a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by Givan Bradley, 40, of Farmington, started going again near a stop sign, and when the bus stopped again, the truck didn’t, Cote said.

The vehicles collided at a very low rate of speed, police said.

There was minor damage to the truck, and no significant damage to the school bus.

Emergency officials termed the crash as a mass casualty incident because of the number of children involved.

Farmington Fire Rescue, Farmington police and four MaineHealth EMS ambulances responded to the scene, as well as the director of the ambulance service, Steve Smith.

