RUMFORD — A 40-unit condominium development was approved by the Planning Board on March 5, with construction of the first phase to get underway in June.

Kara Wilbur Benson, through her Rumford-based company Dooryard, will manage the build on the 1.5-acre parcel on the Glover Road, and the developer is Damariscotta’s Red Hill Road LLC.

“This is a private development at the base of Black Mountain, but nothing to do with the ski area itself,” she noted.

Pre-sales are through Deiulio Realty Group in Bethel. Owner Anthony Deiulio said, “The anticipation is to have the contracts lined up by the end of May and then break ground in June. Then, if that goes as planned, then people will be in the units by January 2026.

On the website for the project, called Black Mountain Condo Village, Phase I will consist of 2-8 units. Plans call for a final total of 20 buildings, each housing two units. There will be a selection of one, two, and four-bedroom units.

The units will be built with high-end finishes, including hardwood and tile floors, TimberHP-insulated interiors for enhanced energy efficiency and soundproofing, butcher block countertops, top-tier appliances with induction cooktops, heat pumps for optimal heating and cooling, along with other remarkable exterior and interior details.

Deiulio said, “We are excited to hear about the new hiking trail systems nearby for things to do in the off season. We are hoping in addition to buyers from away we see local buyers that would hold as investments as rentals with these units should be pretty significant and there is also lots of real estate data that proves ski area lodging remains strong in all turns of the real estate market making for a sound cash flow investment.”

He added, “In the wintertime, we are also excited about its proximity to the snowmachine trails that are exceptionally well maintained and the draw that brings, the Olympic grade cross-country skiing trails, the ski resort walking distance to the condo doorsteps, and much more the area has to offer.”

