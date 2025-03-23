Pekin ducklings are seen Friday afternoon, March 21, for sale at Tractor Supply in Wilton. According to the website Raising ducklings, Pekins are the most popular domestic duck breed in the United States. It notes there are more Pekins in this country than all other breeds combined. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

