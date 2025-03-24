FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners agreed March 18 to build three offices at the county jail.

E.J. Perry Construction Co. of Hallowell had initially bid $187,445 but after a negotiation with the contractor it was lowered to $162,800, Sgt. Ryan Close of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Perry was already hired to build a small addition to the jail building to create medical space.

The county partnered with MaineHealth Healthy Community Coalition representatives in November 2024 to get a U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant for $1 million to be paid over three years. There was money in the grant for renovations at the jail to create three offices and pay two corrections officers and a programming and reentry coordinator.

The purpose of the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Use Program grant is to address substance use recovery and resources for reentering society after being released from the county jail.

Commissioners also approved of the Sheriff’s Office applying for a grant through the state for extended-release buprenorphine shots, which are used to treat moderate to severe opioid use disorder. The shots would be for people in custody, if interested, at the jail. There is no local match and no cost to the county, Close said.

